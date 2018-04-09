Virginia woman accused of beheading boyfriend, shouting 'let me get my heads'

A Virginia woman accused of beheading her boyfriend allegedly shouted during her arrest that police officers "have to take me back and let me get my heads."

Roena Cheryl Mills, 41, of Rural Retreat, Virginia, was arrested last week in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Bo White, who was found dead inside of a residence in Lerona, West Virginia, WVSN-TV reported.

Mills appeared at a competency hearing on Monday in which a judge ruled she needed further evaluation. A court-ordered mental evaluation is scheduled for Wednesday to determine if Mills can stand trial, according to the West Virginia MetroNews.

Law enforcement officials were called to an area on April 1 where they discovered Mills, who was covered in blood and had a pocket knife in her pants when she arrived at another residence, a criminal complaint stated.

The homeowners of that residence called authorities after they offered to give her a ride and she refused to leave the property.

The 41-year-old reportedly told deputies that she was cut after being thrown through a glass door, and gave authorities a false name. She was wearing a glove on her left hand, and a matching glove was found in White's bedroom. Both gloves were covered in blood.

Mills was allegedly "combative" during her arrest, according to WVSN, and when in the deputies' car, reportedly said: "You have to take me back and let me get my heads."

Later that day, officials responded to a call about a homicide, where they found a man, identified as White, decapitated inside of his house. Authorities reportedly found a body part of White's in a wooded area nearby.

Mercy County Prosecutor George Sitler said it's unclear how White died and didn't disclose a possible motive.

"We do not know if he was killed by the beheading or if he expired before that," Sitler said.

An autopsy is pending.

Mills has been charged with second-degree murder and, according to jail records, is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $210,000 cash only bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.