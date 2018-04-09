Search team to scour area of California cliff crash

Authorities in Northern California say a team will search the area where an SUV plunged off a Mendocino County cliff, killing a family of eight last month.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's office said Monday in a statement that 10 searchers will take advantage of a low tide and go out at 11 a.m. to try to locate the missing children and any physical evidence. The California Highway Patrol will search the area by helicopter.

Authorities have been looking for three missing children from the crash that killed Sarah and Jennifer Hart and three of their other adopted children.

On Saturday, a bystander pulled a body from the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Westport, California, and called authorities, but the age and identity could not immediately be determined. An autopsy is planned.