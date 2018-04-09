Man sentenced in freeway crash that killed good Samaritan

A driver who struck two good Samaritans helping people in an overturned car, killing one of them, will spend six to 12 years in prison.

The Detroit Free Press reports that 18-year-old Keith Martin was sentenced Monday.

Cancer doctor Cynthia Ray and teenager Sean English were trying to help six teens trapped in a separate rollover crash when they were hit about a year ago on Interstate 96 in Detroit.

Ray was killed. English's right leg had to be amputated below the knee.

Martin pleaded no contest March 13 to operating while under the influence causing death and serious injury.

Martin has insisted he didn't smoke marijuana the day of the crash, but court records show positive blood test results for the chemical in marijuana that gives a high.

