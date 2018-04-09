Husband pleads not guilty in death of exhibitionist wife

A former police officer charged with murder in the death of his exhibitionist wife has pleaded not guilty, and the victim's mother says she believes him.

William Jeffrey West entered the plea Monday during a hearing in Columbiana, Alabama. He's charged in the January death of Kathleen Dawn West, whose partially clothed body was found outside their suburban home.

Authorities say the online model and mom died of a blow to the head from a liquor bottle, and they say her blood and her husband's fingerprints are on the bottle.

But West's mother, Nancy Martin, told reporters outside court she supports West. She says her daughter was an alcoholic who took medication for bipolar disorder and likely died in an accidental fall.

A judge refused to reduce West's $500,000 bond.