Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front

Cooler than average temperatures continue for the Midwest and Northeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Good morning everyone!  Happy Monday!

current temps

We're still into cooler than average temperatures for the Midwest and Northeast today. 

forecast fri

We'll enjoy a brief warm up this week, but temperatures will drop again over the weekend.

snow midwest

A weak system moving over the Ohio Valley and in towards the midatlantic will bring light snow for the most part and some light rain for the Southeast.

west precip

Meanwhile, a new system pushing into the West coast will bring heavy rain and mountain snow midweek. Flooding will be a big concern. 

Here's a look at your National Forecast:

today

Have a wonderful day!

JD 

 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.