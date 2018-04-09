Bolton takes the helm on national security at time of tumult

New national security adviser John Bolton is taking the helm of the National Security Council at a time of tumult on President Donald Trump's team and with a long to-do list awaiting him.

The U.S. military is bracing for a possible strike in Syria. Preparations for a high-risk North Korea summit are barreling forward. The White House staff is on edge, unsure who will be fired next. And the national security team is holding its breath to see whether their new leader will be a shock to the system.

Bolton's first day was Monday. He appeared at his first Cabinet meeting, where Trump discussed hot-spots like Syria, North Korea and China. Bolton didn't speak, but was seated prominently behind Trump as reporters were briefly allowed into the meeting.