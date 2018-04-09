Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Websites

Backpage founders accused of promoting prostitution, money laundering

By Samuel Chamberlain | Fox News
This FBI notice was posted to Backpage.com on Friday after federal authorities seized the domain and affiliated sites.

This FBI notice was posted to Backpage.com on Friday after federal authorities seized the domain and affiliated sites.  (AP Photo)

The founders of Backpage.com, the notorious website best known for hosting sex and prostitution-related classified advertisements, have been indicted with five others on federal charges, the Justice Department announced Monday.

The indictment accuses website founders Michael Lacey ,69, and James Larkin, 68, of facilitating prostitution and money laundering. The other defendants have been identified as Scott Spear, 67; John "Jed" Brunst, 66; Daniel Hyer, 49; Andrew Padilla, 45, and Jaala Joye Vaught, 37.

In addition to the indictments, the Justice Department confirmed that it had seized Backpage.com and affiliated websites on Friday.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions described Backpage.com as "the dominant marketplace for illicit commercial sex, a place where sex traffickers frequently advertised children and adults alike."

"But this illegality stops right now," Sessions added.

Prosecutors allege that Backpage occasionally helped customers edit their ads so they would stay within legal limits while still encouraging commercial sex.

Carl Ferrer is pictured in this photo from his driver's license released by the Texas Attorney General's Office. Ferrer, the chief executive of advertising website Backpage.com, was arrested on Thursday on criminal charges including pimping, as authorities investigate the company which has been accused of facilitating sex trafficking of minors. Texas Attorney General's Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY - RTSS5I7

Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer was arrested in October 2016 on pimping charges, which were later dismissed by a judge.  (Texas Office of the Attorney General)

State prosecutors in California have said the website's chief executive Carl Ferrer and founders Michael Lacey and James Larkin illegally funneled money through multiple companies and created various websites to get around banks that refused to process transactions. They have pleaded not guilty.

Lacey and Larkin are former owners of the Village Voice and the Phoenix New Times, but retained ownership of Backpage.com.

Backpage.com let users create posts to advertise items for sale, seek a roommate, participate in forums, promote upcoming events or post job openings. But the site also included listings for adult escorts and other sexual services, and authorities say advertising related to those services had proved extremely lucrative.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.