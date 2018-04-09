Backpage founders accused of promoting prostitution, money laundering

The founders of Backpage.com, the notorious website best known for hosting sex and prostitution-related classified advertisements, have been indicted with five others on federal charges, the Justice Department announced Monday.

The indictment accuses website founders Michael Lacey ,69, and James Larkin, 68, of facilitating prostitution and money laundering. The other defendants have been identified as Scott Spear, 67; John "Jed" Brunst, 66; Daniel Hyer, 49; Andrew Padilla, 45, and Jaala Joye Vaught, 37.

In addition to the indictments, the Justice Department confirmed that it had seized Backpage.com and affiliated websites on Friday.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions described Backpage.com as "the dominant marketplace for illicit commercial sex, a place where sex traffickers frequently advertised children and adults alike."

"But this illegality stops right now," Sessions added.

Prosecutors allege that Backpage occasionally helped customers edit their ads so they would stay within legal limits while still encouraging commercial sex.

State prosecutors in California have said the website's chief executive Carl Ferrer and founders Michael Lacey and James Larkin illegally funneled money through multiple companies and created various websites to get around banks that refused to process transactions. They have pleaded not guilty.

Lacey and Larkin are former owners of the Village Voice and the Phoenix New Times, but retained ownership of Backpage.com.



Backpage.com let users create posts to advertise items for sale, seek a roommate, participate in forums, promote upcoming events or post job openings. But the site also included listings for adult escorts and other sexual services, and authorities say advertising related to those services had proved extremely lucrative.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.