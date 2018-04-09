8 juveniles charged after disturbance at Maryland facility

Authorities say eight young adults have been charged in connection with a disturbance at a juvenile detention center in Maryland and an assault on staff members.

Maryland State Police said in a news release Monday that the disturbance at the Victor Cullen Center in Frederick County began when two juveniles started fighting Sunday morning. That led others to start fighting with staff members.

Police say some of the juveniles took keys and radios from staff and accessed the facility grounds, but none escaped.

The news release says eight staff members were assaulted. Three were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Three of the eight juveniles have been charged as adults. The suspects face a variety of charges, including rioting, assault and malicious destruction of property. More charges could be filed.