Parkland massacre survivor says she hid under dead classmate's body

A Marjory Stoneman Douglas student on Saturday said that as one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history unfolded at her high school nearly two months ago, she used a dead student's body to shield herself from gunman Nikolas Cruz.

Aalayah Eastmond, 16, said during a speech at a Harlem rally for Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network that when she saw her "classmate slumped over, that's when I realized, OK it's real."

"I told myself that I need to look like Iā€™m dead,ā€ the junior said, according to the New York Post. "So the classmate in front of me, Nicholas Dworet, he fell over and when he fell over I just fell over with him, and then I went underneath his body and I laid there.ā€

Dworet, one of the shooting's 17 victims, was a Stoneman Douglas senior who had recently earned himself a scholarship to join the University of Indianapolis swim team in the fall.

Eastmond joined Sharpton to announce a rally protesting gun violence, to take place June 2 outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The teen said that 15 years ago she lost her uncle "to gun violence in Brooklyn," and said: "So for it to happen to me, in my face, that just shows that change has to happen now."

