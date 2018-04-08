Manhunt for Tennessee man, 23, who admits he killed his mother and his friend

Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for a 23-year-old man who seemingly admitted in a long Facebook post that he killed his mother and his friend before escaping the scene — possibly leaving the state.

Casey Lawhorn called the East Ridge Police Department and told officers he shot his mother, Vi Lawhorn, and his friend, Avery Gaines, early Sunday morning before he drove off, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

In the Facebook post, Lawhorn wrote that he shot and killed both adults "with a stolen .22 [long rifle]."

Officers were searching for Lawhorn, who was believed to be driving a gold 2002 Ford Taurus with Tennessee license plate W0327L.

The Dade County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook that Lawhorn, after getting gas in Dade County around 5:30 early Sunday, was believed to be driving south toward Georgia and didn't stay in the area.

In a Facebook post uploaded around 5 p.m. Sunday, Lawhorn described what took place at his home around 1:30 a.m.

The 23-year-old described in graphic detail that within "probably 3 or 4 minutes," he killed his mother, who "was completely wasted" after picking her up from a bar, as well as Gaines, a man Lawhorn described as "a close friend."

Police said Lawhorn, who wrote that he was broken down on Interstate 59 in Mississippi when he posted to Facebook, is white, 5'5" and around 108 pounds. Officials warned he was believed to be armed and dangerous.