Arizona mom arrested after toddler ate THC-laced mac and cheese, cops say

An Arizona mother was arrested Thursday after police said her young daughter ate THC-laced macaroni and cheese.

Alaina Marie Limpert, 25, allegedly laughed when she realized her daughter, who is less than two years old, was experiencing the side effects of THC, a chemical found in marijuana, as she ate the meal with her father, the Tempe Police Department said.

CONNECTICUT SCHOOL BUS DRIVER ACCUSED OF USING VEHICLE TO DEAL HEROIN AFTER DROPPING OFF KIDS

"During that time neither parent took the child to immediate emergency care," the police report stated.

After laughing, Limpert "proceeded to place [the child] into their backyard pool to use the cold water to 'shock' her," according to investigators.

Three children living inside the home were removed from custody after the Arizona Department of Child Safety was notified of the incident.

Limpert, according to police, "admitted to making the mac and cheese with THC for her husband, but did not know her daughter ingested it."

TENNESSEE GRANDMA BRINGS DORITOS BAG FULL OF DRUGS TO PRISON, POLICE SAY

Law enforcement officials found two marijuana grow tents in the garage, "numerous" glass bongs and pipes, hash oil, mushrooms and within the house's refrigerator discovered "three large tubs of THC butter."

Limpert was charged with one count of child abuse and is scheduled to appear in court April 19.