Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US

4 hurt after knife-wielding man attacks Indianapolis crowd

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS –  Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.

Witnesses say the attack Saturday afternoon on the American Legion Mall and outside the Central Library began after the man made noises over a bullhorn and someone told him to stop. That's when he began cutting people.

Octavia Bridges told WTHR-TV says the man "came approaching me talking about 'I will kill y'all, I will kill all y'all."

Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith (ryt) says medics transported four people to hospitals, two in critical condition and two in serious condition.

Indianapolis police spokesman Jim Gillespie says one of those injured is a person of interest in the attack.

None of the injured people have been identified.