Tennessee prison brawl injures 11, two critically

Eleven prison inmates were rushed to a hospital in Tennessee following a gang fight Saturday afternoon.

The Memphis Fire Department was called to the Federal Correctional Institute on the 1100 block of John A Denie Rd at around 3 p.m., Fox 13 reported. They were responding to a fight call.

MFD officials said that when they arrived on scene they noticed inmates fighting and concluded that it was gang related.

Two of the eleven inmates transported to Regional One Hospital were in critical condition, Fox 13 reported.

It's unclear exactly what sparked the fight.