Girl, 3, shot in head outside Detroit gas station

Police say a 3-year-old girl was shot in the head outside a Detroit gas station after a man began shooting at another man who took cover behind the girl's mother's vehicle.

Assistant Police Chief Arnold Williams says two men got into an argument Saturday afternoon inside a gas station on the city's west side.

The fight moved outside, and one of the men went to his car and got a handgun. Williams says the man fired several shots in the direction of the other man who was behind a vehicle that the girl and her mother were in.

Williams says after the shooting the mother drove home and called police, who took the girl to a hospital.

Williams says she is in critical condition. He says a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.