Georgia sheriff's concealed-carry sign goes viral

By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Sheriff Mike Jolley's new sign has gone viral for its concealed carry message to visitors.  (WTVM)

A Georgia sheriff, whose politically incorrect welcome sign went viral in 2015, has a new, bold message for visitors to his county.

“Our citizens have concealed weapons,” the welcome sign reads in part. “If you kill someone, we might kill you back.”

But it doesn’t stop there.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley's new concealed carry sign went viral.  (WTVM)

“Enjoy your stay!” the sign added. “We have ONE jail and 356 cemeteries.”

Jolley's previous sign in 2015 defended the American flag and Christmas. He paid $553 for the sign out of his own pocket.

The text read: “WARNING: Harris County is politically incorrect. We say: Merry Christmas, God Bless America and In God We Trust. We salute our troops and our flag. If this offends you…LEAVE!”

At the time, Jolley told “FOX & Friends” he was “humbled” after receiving so much support, especially in his community, where he said people made supportive yard signs and t-shirts.

The politically incorrect sheriff didn’t shy away from talking about those who disagree with him, either.

"I spent 20 years in the army to give everyone the right to disagree with me or anyone else," Jolley said. "Hopefully, if they disagree, they can voice that opinion. But if it offends them, truly offends them, maybe they're in the wrong country."

