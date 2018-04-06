FOX NEWS FIRST: China responds to Trump's $100B tariff threat; Justice Department fails to hand over FBI documents

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, April 6, 2018

· China says it will fight U.S. ‘at any cost’ after President Trump proposes $100 billion in new tariffs

· The Department of Justice misses an initial deadline to hand over documents pertaining to its investigations of the Clinton Foundation and FISA

· Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s firing last month was prompted by three violations of the bureau's ethics code, Fox News has learned

· Trump told reporters he wants to send as many as 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border

THE LEAD STORY – CHINA RESPONDS TO TARIFF THREATS: China’s commerce ministry on Friday said it would fight the U.S. at “any cost” after President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese imports … Trump asked the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) to consider lobbing additional tariffs against China in light of the country’s “illicit trade practices” that have “destroyed thousands of American factories and millions of American jobs.” The president issued a statement saying he has been committed to “level the playing field” after an investigation by the USTR found that certain Chinese policies have given the country an unfair advantage over the U.S.

DOCUMENTS DELAYED: The Justice Department missed a deadline to give the House Judiciary Committee 1.2 million documents related to the Hillary Clinton email investigation, possible abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and an FBI office’s recommendation to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe … A Republican Judiciary Committee aide told Fox News Thursday that the Justice Department had "not yet" complied with the March 22 subpoena issued by committee chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va. Goodlatte had previously requested documents related to the Clinton email investigation and noted last month that only a "fraction" of those documents had been produced, with "no documents" provided related to the request on potential FISA abuses.

McCABE’S FIRING EXPLAINED: Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired last month for committing three violations of the bureau's ethics code, an investigative source told Fox News on Thursday … The violations initially were uncovered by the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General and confirmed by the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility. They included lack of candor under oath, lack of candor when not under oath, and the improper disclosure of non-public information to the media about the FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

BORDER MARCH: President Trump told reporters Thursday that he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard members to America's southern border … The president also said that he planned to "probably keep them or a large portion of them until the wall is built," a reference to his long-promised barrier along the U.S.-Mexico frontier. "We've started building and fixing miles and miles of wall that’s already up … and the military is going to be building some of it," Trump said.

‘WE DON’T ALWAYS AGREE’: “The central point is that we do believe it is in the interest of both nations to have secure borders.” – Geronimo Gutierrez, Mexico’s ambassador to the United States, on “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” responding to some critics’ arguments that Mexican authorities are doing very little to secure their border. WATCH

‘UNITY EFFORT’: “This is another way for the State Department to stick it to the Trump administration.” – Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president, on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” speaking of a possible partnership between the U.S. State Department and a George Soros group. WATCH

