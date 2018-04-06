Death of American college football player in Mexico ruled a homicide, officials say

The death of a beloved college football player in Mexico City over spring break has been ruled a homicide by Mexican officials.

Andrew Dorogi, a senior majoring in economics at Amherst College in Massachusetts, was found dead on March 15 at a train station in Mexico City, according to local authorities.

Although they did not initially say how he the 21-year-old died, Mexican authorities announced Friday that they have ruled his death a “culpable homicide,” ABC news reported.

It was unclear if investigators had any suspects.

The report said that an officer was called shortly before 11 p.m.to investigate an unauthorized person on the grounds of Camarones Metro train station but when he arrived, the officer noticed Dorogi lying on the tracks. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Dorogi, originally from Cleveland, was set to graduate this coming May and was to start a job at Wells Fargo as an investment banking analyst.

