Air Force

Pilot dies in F-16 crash at Nellis Air Force Base outside Las Vegas

By Lucas Tomlinson | Fox News
Crash comes on the heels of two aviation incidents on Tuesday, including a Super Stallion helicopter crash that killed its crew of four; national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports from the Pentagon.

The pilot of an F-16 died when his jet crashed Wednesday at Nellis Air Force Base outside Las Vegas, defense officials told Fox News.

The pilot, who was not identified, was part of the service’s flight demonstration team known as the Thunderbirds.

The Air Force said in a statement that an investigation was underway.

“A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot was killed when his F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed over the Nevada Test and Training Range today at approximately 10:30 a.m. during a routine aerial demonstration training flight,” the Wednesday statement said.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 24th Tactical Air Support Squadron takes off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 27, 2018. The 24th TASS will fly the F-16 and focus on overcoming air-to-ground adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver)

An Air Force F-16 jet crashed Wednesday at Nellis Air Force Base outside of Las Vegas, defense officials told Fox News.  (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver)

The crash was the third of a U.S. military aircraft since Tuesday. A Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed during exercises along the U.S.-Mexico border in California that day, killing four crew members.

Also Tuesday, a Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier jet crashed in the East African nation of Djibouti during a training exercise. The pilot ejected and was said to be in "stable condition."

U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in an interview Wednesday that he doesn't want to see the Trump administration “rob” the Pentagon of critical readiness dollars needed to fix military aircraft in order fund additional border security.

“I fully support doing more at the border, but we don’t need to rob the military,” Thornberry said.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah and Lucia I. Suarez Sang contributed to this report.

Lucas Tomlinson is the Pentagon and State Department producer for Fox News Channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews