Man who shot 3 members of a Kansas family sentenced to life

A man who shot and killed three people inside a Kansas City, Kansas, home has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Kansas City Star reports 29-year-old Jason Tucker was given the sentence Thursday. He pleaded guilty in February to capital murder in the May 2017 deaths of Vincent Rocha, his wife Bernadette Gosserand, and his adult son Jeremy Rocha.

Wyandotte County prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty in exchange for Tucker's guilty plea.

The shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Tucker and Gosserand's son, Bryan Balza, who had sought an order of protection from Tucker.

Prosecutors say Tucker confronted and shot Balza on the front porch of the family's home, then went inside and killed the three victims. Balza survived.

