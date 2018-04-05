Hawaii says it implemented missile plan before finishing it

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency began implementing its plan involving ballistic missile attacks on the state before it was entirely drafted, a senior state official said Thursday about why cellphone and broadcast alerts were mistakenly sent in January throughout the state.

"We started flying the plane before we built the whole plan," Maj. Gen. Arthur "Joe" Logan, head of the state Department of Defense, told a U.S. Senate committee hearing in Honolulu.

Logan told lawmakers he felt it was imperative to implement the plan, given North Korea's repeated ballistic missile and nuclear tests and its threats toward Hawaii.

The plan also involved helping the state survive a possible attack.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii held the hearing to understand how and why the false alerts were sent.

Logan said the agency was expecting to develop its plan in three phases. The first involved conducting public outreach and speeding up public notifications in the event of an attack.

During the second phase, the agency intended to talk to stakeholders about how best to respond to and recover from an attack. The third phase was to write the plan.

Logan said January's false alert went out because the agency lacked certain protocols to prevent such mistakes and immediately correct them.

Schatz, a Democrat and ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet, has introduced legislation that would give the federal government sole responsibility for handling missile alerts.

In January, the full committee examined policy concerns surrounding the use and effectiveness of the current warning system after the false alert was sent to Hawaii residents and visitors statewide. Schatz also requested the field hearing.

A Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee sent the mistaken alert during an exercise.

Officials later disclosed that the employee didn't think he and his colleagues were participating in a drill and instead believed a real attack was imminent. The state has since fired him.

It took the agency 38 minutes to send a follow-up message to cellphones notifying people the alert was a mistake, in part because the agency had no prepared message it could send in the event of a false alarm. Agency officials notified broadcast stations earlier.

Within hours of the alert, the agency changed protocols to start requiring that two people send an alert. It also made it easier to cancel alerts by preparing a pre-programmed false alarm message.

The state Department of Defense, which oversees the agency, issued a report saying the agency began testing alerts before fully developing a plan to address missile threats.

A public outreach campaign conducted months earlier wasn't effective, the report said.

The emergency management agency has suspended its ballistic missile preparedness campaign, including monthly tests of the alert siren.