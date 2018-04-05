Ex-UAW official pleads guilty in federal corruption probe

A former United Automobile Workers official has pleaded guilty to accepting illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler.

The U.S. attorney's office in Detroit says Thursday that 64-year-old Keith Mickens is the fifth person convicted as part of federal investigation into corruption involving the union and the automaker. The scheme funneled away millions of dollars meant for a Detroit worker training center financed by Fiat Chrysler.

Mickens, of Clarkston, was among UAW officials responsible for administering collective bargaining agreements on behalf of union members. Authorities say Mickens admitted that he and other senior UAW officials accepted thousands of dollars' worth of clothing, electronics, golf equipment, and other personal items that were paid for by Fiat Chrysler.

Former Fiat Chrysler executive Al Iacobelli also has pleaded guilty. He's awaiting his sentence.