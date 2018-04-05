Baby forgotten in car dies in South Carolina heat

A baby in South Carolina has died after being left for hours in a hot car.

North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor told reports the baby's father forgot to drop the child off at a day care center and headed straight to work on Tuesday. The infant was left inside the car on a day where the National Weather Service says temperatures reached 85 degrees (29 Celsius).

Pryor says the man's wife called him that evening when the child wasn't at the day care center. He found the baby non-responsive in the backseat. He drove to the hospital where the baby was pronounced dead.

Police are considering whether charges will be filed.

The family's name hasn't been released.

The coroner's office will determine the cause of death.