16-year-old girl to be tried as adult in killing cover up

A judge has ruled that a 16-year-old western Illinois girl will be tried as an adult on charges she tried to cover up the killing of her friend's mother.

The girl is charged with concealment of a homicidal death and arson in connection with the July killing of 53-year-old Peggy Schroeder, who was shot in the head and found in a burning home in Morrison, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Chicago.

Sauk Valley Media reports a Whiteside County judge on Thursday set the girl's bail at $250,000. The girl's attorney says a decision hasn't been made about whether to appeal the move to adult court.

Schroeder's 15-year-old daughter is charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder. A hearing on prosecutors' request to transfer the daughter's case to adult court is scheduled for June.