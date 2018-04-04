Trump mulls quick US pullout from Syria while advisers balk

President Donald Trump expects to decide very quickly whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission of defeating the Islamic State group is almost completed.

Trump's comments at a White House event on Tuesday conflict with views of his top military advisers, some of who spoke at a separate event in Washington about the need to stay in Iraq and Syria to finish off the militant group.

Later on Tuesday, Trump met with his national security team to discuss Syria.

According to officials familiar with the preparations for the meeting, Trump's entire national security team strongly advised against a hasty withdrawal from Syria. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal talks.