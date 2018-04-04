Plane crashes near Florida airport leaving at least two people dead

Two people were killed Wednesday after an airplane crashed near Florida’s Daytona Beach International Airport.

The aircraft crashed near the Daytona Flea & Farmers Market on Wednesday morning, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Witnesses told police they saw the Piper PA-28’s wing fall off before it crashed. Police did not immediately identify victims pending notification of next of kin.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported the aircraft belonged to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and had just lifted for takeoff from Daytona Beach International Airport during a training flight when it crashed.

The school released a statement regarding the crash.

“We are aware of the airplane accident that occurred today. We are cooperating fully with the investigation of this tragic accident,” Anne Botteri, vice president of marketing and communications at the university told the media outlet. “We will be releasing further information as soon as it’s available.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the crash.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.