Couple busted for allegedly running brothel out of home, with kids inside, to fund heroin addiction

Pennsylvania police are on the hunt Wednesday for the boyfriend of a woman who allegedly told police that she ran a brothel out of her home – where three young children were living – to fund her heroin addiction.

Brittany Patrick, 26, of Ingram, was busted Friday in an undercover operation after an officer responded to an ad she allegedly posted online seeking “older, generous gentlemen... no game players, I don't play games,” according to WPXI.

A criminal complaint said the officer arrived at Patrick’s home and her boyfriend, Lukas Roger Trout, 27, told him “Oh dude, you can go up there.”

Once inside the home, the officer said Patrick told him to place $120 on a TV and started removing her clothes while promising him 30 minutes of “full service,” Trib Live reported.

Patrick was then taken into custody. Trout has not yet been tracked down and police issued a warrant for his arrest.

The couple both face child endangerment charges. Patrick also has been charged with prostitution and Trout is facing a conspiracy charge.

When Trout allegedly directed the undercover officer upstairs, he was holding his and Patrick’s 18-month-old son, police told KDKA. Two other children, ages 8 and 10, were also allegedly inside the apartment during the arrest Friday, but belonged to Patrick’s roommate.

Patrick allegedly told police she had been having sex for cash to pay for heroin for the past three or four months while the children were present or around the apartment, the station added.

Police were tipped off to the alleged scheme after receiving complaints from Patrick’s neighbors in January about suspicious men entering and leaving the apartment at all hours of the day, Trib Live reported, citing court records.

Patrick was sent to Alleghany County Jail and later released on a nonmonetary bond. She will appear in court on April 12.

The escort website that police found Patrick’s alleged ad on was at the center of similar case in a nearby town last May.

Alleghany County Police detectives also went undercover to make arrests in Shaler Township after responding to an ad promising a “fine female with curves that don’t quit looking to help you relieve your stress.”

A detective went to the home and Brittany Vareha, 27, let him inside and directed him to where Malinda Chalmers, 41, was waiting, KDKA reported. Chalmers allegedly told the detective to hand over $60 and to get comfortable before she and Vareha were arrested.

Police in that case said they found pills, a bag of heroin, crack pipes, syringes and drug paraphernalia inside the home – which was strewn with bags of garbage – and three other people there: a 39-year-old man, Chalmers’ 15-year-old son and Vareha’s 4-year-old boy.