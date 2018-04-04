AP was there: Journalists recall covering MLK assassination

Nancy Shipley recalls working in AP's office in Nashville, Tennessee, when the call came 50 years ago: Martin Luther King Jr. had been shot. Shipley filed that news by ordering a machine operator to break into the AP's main national news wire. Later, in the bathroom, she cried. She is one of four retired AP journalists recalling their reporting on King's assassination. Photo editor Gene Herrick flew from Chicago to Memphis. The next morning, he stood in the bathtub where police said James Earl Ray stood to fire the shot that killed King. Jack Thornell climbed over a church pew in Atlanta to photograph King's widow and children viewing his body. Kathryn Johnson spent days inside the Kings' home reporting on their grief. She made breakfast and greeted another famous widow, Jackie Kennedy, at the door.