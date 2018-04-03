Superintendent of high school with hazing incident to resign

The superintendent of a North Dakota high school where an alleged hazing incident led to charges against five boys says he'll resign at the end of the school year.

The attorney for Richland 44 Superintendent Tim Godfrey issued a statement to The Associated Press saying Godfrey had been cleared by the school board of any wrongdoing but wants "to extricate himself from a dysfunctional environment and to pursue other professional opportunities."

The school board placed Godfrey on paid leave March 1, and was scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday on his future.

Board President Lisa Amundson didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Authorities in mid-February referred five boys to juvenile court following alleged misconduct in the boys' locker room. Offenses included felonious restraint, terrorizing, hazing and sexual assault.