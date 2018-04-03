Sleeping girl, 5, shot and wounded by mother at party, police say

A 5-year-old girl is recovering after she was allegedly shot by her mom during a party at their Chicago-area home Monday.

Lansing police said the mother, who has not been identified, was handling a gun when it went off early Monday, striking the sleeping girl on her side.

Authorities said the shooting is under investigation and officials declined to comment on whether the shooting was an accident.

The child, who remains in serious but stable condition, was taken to Munster Community Hospital in nearby Indiana, before she was transferred to Children’s Comer Hospital in Chicago where she had surgery Monday morning, WGN-TV reported.

Community activist Andrew Holmes told WGN-TV he met with the family at the hospital.

“I got two teddy bears, sat down and talked to the grandmother and offered my prayers,” he said. “I hope that this baby can pull through. It’s heartbreaking to see that this has happened to another child.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.