Houston alligator run over by vehicle, dismembered for souvenirs, report says

An alligator known to quietly frequent a Houston, Texas neighborhood was dismembered Friday after locals apparently pulled apart the run-over reptile for souvenirs.

The 6-foot gator, known to nearby residents as "Harvey" and "Al the Gator," was killed Friday morning after being run over by a vehicle, KHOU reported.

Convenience store owner Sam Manesiya told the news station he first spotted the creature lying on the side of the road early Friday when he opened his shop, and by that afternoon saw a woman cutting off one of the alligator's feet.

Juaquin Aguilar, also of the area, said he had to chase people away from the gator as they were pulling out its teeth and cutting off limbs.

“It makes me mad because it’s disrespectful,” Aguilar told KHOU. “The game wardens have a special place in jail for those people.”

Other residents shared similar sentiments, telling the station that "Al the Gator" was peaceful and would keep to herself in the ponds she lived in.

“It saddens me she’s gone,” Aguilar said. “Gators are magnificent creatures. I love all animals no matter what they are.”

Alligators, along with crocodiles, caiman and other similar reptiles, are federally protected. State wildlife authorities say dismembering a dead animal is a misdemeanor.

