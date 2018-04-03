‘Hamburglar’ sentenced to jail after breaking into Maryland McDonald’s

A woman nicknamed the “Hamburglar” after she was caught on video breaking into a closed Maryland McDonald’s was sentenced to three months in jail, authorities said Tuesday.

Jessica Marie Cross, 27, of Springdale, Md., pleaded guilty to burglary and theft charges for the November 2017 crime, FOX5DC reported. Cross turned herself in after surveillance cameras caught her pushing through an open drive-thru window at the McDonald’s in Columbia.

Along with the three-month jail term, Cross was sentenced to three years of probation. She is also required to get mental health and alcohol and drug treatment, according to FOX5DC.

The “hamburglar” was also ordered to stay away from the McDonald’s.

She was initially seen in surveillance video reaching over the soda fountain and grabbing a drink. Cross then climbed through, entered the restaurant and proceeded to steal a box of items including $1,400 in cash, a purse, food and Happy Meal toys.

The incident lasted about 35 minutes.