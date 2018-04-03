Austin package bombing victim, 75, is awake and talking, family says

The family of Esperanza "Hope" Herrera announced the 75-year-old is on the mend after she was seriously injured during one of the Austin package bombing attacks last month.

Herrera, whose family calls her a “4-foot 7-inch firecracker,” according to KXAN, is awake and has already interrogated her family members about their own well-being.

"Her first questions to grandchildren when she awoke were 'how’s your job going?' or 'how’s your car running?' This is the type of person our grandmother is. Someone who is a giver & not a taker," the family wrote on the GoFundMe page they created for Herrera, according to KXAN.

Herrera was injured after she picked up a package that was left on the doorstep of 93-year-old Maria Moreno’s home. Moreno is Herrera’s mother, according to the family’s GoFundMe page. She was not injured during the attack but is dealing with some Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), the family said.

The 75-year-old incurred several life-threatening injuries, including shrapnel throughout her body, two broken legs, a shattered knee cap, a broken right arm, two amputated fingers and several wounds on her face, among other injuries.

“Esperanza has undergone multiple surgeries and she will continue to have several more. She is continuing to fight for her life each day and she will have a long road to recovery ahead of her,” the family wrote.

The Herrera family has not been without support, however. The GoFundMe has raised more than $100,000 as of Tuesday afternoon -- well over its initial $85,000 goal. The money will be used to help pay for Herrera’s medical expenses.

Two people were killed and five others were injured when a bomber left a series of explosives packages in Austin, Texas, in March. The suspected bomber, Mark Conditt, blew himself up after a confrontation with authorities.

The Herrera family declined to comment further when contacted by Fox News.