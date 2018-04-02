Expand / Collapse search
Student driver misses turn, slams into mobile home in Indiana

By Fox 59 Indianapolis | Fox News
Officials say a girl learning how to drive accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake after missing a turn, hitting a mobile home in Indianapolis Monday. (Fox 59)

Police say someone learning to drive ended up driving into a mobile home Monday on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred at the Windsong Mobile Home Community. Officials say a girl learning how to drive accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake after missing a turn.

She did have a passenger in the vehicle with her.

A fire started after the crash, and was put out quickly by crews.

Two people were inside the mobile home at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

