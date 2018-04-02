Student driver misses turn, slams into mobile home in Indiana
Police say someone learning to drive ended up driving into a mobile home Monday on the southwest side of Indianapolis.
The crash occurred at the Windsong Mobile Home Community. Officials say a girl learning how to drive accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake after missing a turn.
She did have a passenger in the vehicle with her.
A fire started after the crash, and was put out quickly by crews.
Two people were inside the mobile home at the time of the crash.
No injuries were reported.