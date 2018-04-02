The Latest: Immigrant students rally at Arizona high court

The Latest on arguments before Arizona Supreme Court in immigrant tuition case (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Several dozen immigrant college students who have been granted deferred deportation status have rallied outside the Arizona Supreme Court building before the panel hears arguments in a case that will decide whether they will qualify for lower in-state college tuition.

Most of the young people rallying Monday morning are Arizona State University students, but some attend community colleges.

Belen Sisa is a 24-year-old whose parents brought her to Arizona from Argentina when she was six. She wants the high court to overturn an appeals court ruling that found students like her aren't eligible for the lower school costs. The ASU senior says, "we don't want special favors, we want equity" with other Arizona students.

That appellate court said the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA did not confer legal status and each state can decide on optional benefits for DACA recipients.

Arizona law bars public benefits such as in-state tuition for students without legal status.

___

12 a.m.

The Arizona Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that will decide whether young immigrants granted deferred deportation status under a program started by former President Barack Obama are eligible for lower in-state college tuition.

Monday's hearing will consider an effort by the Maricopa County Community Colleges District to overturn a June 2017 state Court of Appeals ruling that found young immigrants in the program aren't eligible.

That ruling said the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA did not confer legal status and each state can decide on optional benefits for DACA recipients.

Arizona law bars public benefits such as in-state tuition for students without legal status.