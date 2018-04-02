Human remains buried in field ID'd as Connecticut woman; death labeled 'suspicious'

Authorities in Connecticut have identified human remains that were found buried in a wetlands area last week — and have deemed the death suspicious.

The remains were identified positively as those of 56-year-old Elizabeth Rykhof, the Bloomfield Police Department announced in a press release Monday.

Rykhof, who family members said suffered from addiction and bipolar disorder, was reported missing on Sept. 22, 2017, after her family hadn't heard from her for a month, police said.

She last was seen in Bloomfield by her family, who lost contact with her and didn't know where she had been living.

Bloomfield Police asks that anyone with information contact the department at 860-242-5501.