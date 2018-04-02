American soldier killed in Syria was on mission to take out ISIS member, Pentagon says

The U.S. Army Special Operations soldier killed by a roadside bomb in Syria last week was on a “kill or capture” mission to take out a “known ISIS member,” the Pentagon revealed Monday.

Master Sgt. Jonathan Dunbar, a 36-year-old from Austin, Texas, was identified Saturday as one of the victims. His death Thursday marked the first time this year an American service member has been killed in Syria, two U.S. officials told Fox News.

“Coalition forces, in an advise, assist and accompany capacity with our partners, were conducting a mission to kill or capture a known ISIS member when they were struck by an improvised explosive device,” said Marine Maj. Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway, a Pentagon spokesman. “This operation was part of the Coalition's mission to defeat ISIS, and we remain focused on our mission.”

A British special forces soldier was also killed in the attack and five other coalition members were wounded, the Pentagon added.

Prior to the mission in northern Syria, Dunbar had been deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq. The Pentagon said he had earned the Bronze Star Medal and the Army Commendation Medal, among numerous other honors.