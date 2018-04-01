Arizona trooper gives emotional radio call to mark end of 37-year career

An Arizona trooper gave an emotional last radio call to his colleagues, capping off a nearly four-decade career patrolling the highway and serving the people in the state.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Mark Gilberg finished his shift Thursday with call to dispatch on Wednesday, recalling his career when it began on March 11, 1981. His emotional sign-off was captured on video that was posted on YouTube.

“Badge 2988 began his career March 11, 1981… this will be my final 10-7,” Gilberg said, referencing the radio code used to signal the trooper is signing off duty.

The dispatcher is heard saying back: “10-4, and you’re making me cry too, did everyone copy that?”

“I just wanted to thank everybody for everything that they’ve ever done. It’s been an honor and a privilege. And a great career, it’s been a great adventure,” Gilberg said to the dispatcher and other troopers listening. “Thirty-seven years and three weeks later – it’s been a great ride, thank you very much and keep smiling.”

"We appreciate everything you have done," the dispatcher said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman, Bart Graves, said Gilberg is the longest-serving Arizona DPS trooper and is a “work horse” with “incredible work ethic,” 3TV/CBS5 reported. He recalled the now-retired trooper taking on various work schedules throughout the years to patrol the highways and help people. Gilberg worked 25 of his 37-year career in northwest Arizona’s DPS district one, according to 3TV/CBS5.

Arizona DPS posted the video of Gilberg’s goodbye on Twitter, writing: “Trooper Mark Gilberg of our Kingman District gives his last call as he completes 37yrs and 3 weeks of service to the department and citizens of AZ. Thank you Mark for your dedicated service. (You might want tissues)”

The video on YouTube received more than 6,500 views as of Sunday.