Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US

Winning ticket for Mega Millions jackpot sold in New Jersey

Associated Press
close
The $521 million jackpot has been won. Video

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

The $521 million jackpot has been won.

DES MOINES, Iowa –  A winning ticket for a giant lottery jackpot estimated at $521 million has been sold in New Jersey

Mega Millions says one winning ticket was sold in Friday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and Mega Ball 1. No additional details on where the ticket was sold were available Saturday.

It's the nation's 10th-largest lottery jackpot. No one has matched all six numbers drawn since January.

The $521 million figure refers to the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $317 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.