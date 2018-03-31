Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket bought in New Jersey

The winning Mega Millions lottery ticket from Friday’s drawing, worth more than $500 million, was reportedly bought in New Jersey.

Only one ticket with the right numbers was purchased, Mega Millions said. The winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and Mega Ball 1.

The recipient could choose the $521 million annuity payment option, doled out over the course of 29 years. Or the cash option would value at $317 million.

New Jersey Lottery confirmed on Twitter Saturday that the jackpot ticket was purchased at Lukoil station in Riverdale, Morris County. The area is in the northeastern part of the state, about 30 miles outside of New York City.

But so far, it’s not clear who the buyer is.

Nash Riad, the station’s manager, told The Associated Press that he doesn’t know their identity and no one has yet to come forward.

"The last couple of days we sold a lot of tickets ... so I don't know if it's a guy, a woman, or who it is," Riad said. "We sell tickets all the time, all day."

Ameer Karass, who has owned the Lukoil location for five years, said he was thrilled when he heard the news. Since then he said people have been calling and stopping by to share their congratulations.

"I woke up to that news and it's great," Karass said. "I'm really happy for the winners."

"It's a celebration. It's Christmas coming in Easter," he added.

No one has matched all six numbers in the nation’s 10th largest lottery jackpot since January.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.