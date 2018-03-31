Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Two teens charged in brutal beating death of New Jersey man

Fox News
The exact cause of a New Jersey man's death has yet to be determined, Hudson County authorities said.

The exact cause of a New Jersey man's death has yet to be determined, Hudson County authorities said.  ((.))

Two teens have been arrested and charged in connection with the brutal beating death of a 36-year-old New Jersey man.

Authorities say Sebastian Aguilar was attacked by multiple people Wednesday night while walking in Guttenberg, a small town just across the Hudson River from New York City, NorthJersey.com reported.

Police found Aguilar lying on the ground around 10:15 p.m. and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died at 7:40 a.m. Thursday, NJ.com reported.

The exact cause of his death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner.

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim, New York's WPIX-TV reported, citing information from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

The prosecutor’s office is still searching for additional suspects, NorthJersey.com reported.

 