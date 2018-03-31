Two teens charged in brutal beating death of New Jersey man

Two teens have been arrested and charged in connection with the brutal beating death of a 36-year-old New Jersey man.

Authorities say Sebastian Aguilar was attacked by multiple people Wednesday night while walking in Guttenberg, a small town just across the Hudson River from New York City, NorthJersey.com reported.

Police found Aguilar lying on the ground around 10:15 p.m. and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died at 7:40 a.m. Thursday, NJ.com reported.

The exact cause of his death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner.

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim, New York's WPIX-TV reported, citing information from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

The prosecutor’s office is still searching for additional suspects, NorthJersey.com reported.