Illinois man arrested after more than 420 pounds of weed, worth about $3M, is found in his home, police said

A man in Illinois was arrested Thursday evening after authorities recovered more than 420 pounds of weed, worth millions, in his home, police said.

David S. Gutierrez, 31, was taken into custody by Chicago police after tactical officers with the 20th District searched his home in Skokie and located some 423 pounds of marijuana, valued at about $3 million on the street, a police news release said.

Authorities also reportedly recovered a number of weapons, including a shotgun and several handguns, and money.

Gutierrez was arrested around 6:30 p.m., police said, and he was charged with one felony count of the manufacturing and delivery of cannabis, five misdemeanor counts for unlawful use of a weapon for possession of a firearm, as well as one misdemeanor count for drug paraphernalia possession.

He was set to appear in court on Saturday, Fox 29 reported.