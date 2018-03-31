Illegal immigrant nabbed after going on the lam in 1995 for impregnating 12-year-old daughter

A fugitive illegal immigrant has been nabbed in Texas after going on the lam 23 years ago to avoid being arrested for impregnating his daughter, then just 12 years old.

Heraclio Gamez-Nava, 64, was taken into custody in Porter Thursday after showing authorities a copy of a 1995 Nevada warrant charging him with continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14. He took off after being served with the warrant.

“At that time, they fled Nevada and have been on the run since,” according to a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Deputies said Gamez-Nava was a Mexican national living in the country illegally.

He was arrested after deputies stopped vehicle driving the wrong way.

When officials spoke to the two occupants they were able to eventually identify them as Gamez-Nava and his wife, Alicia Vazquez-Carrizales, KPRC-TV reported.

The constable’s office said that Vazquez-Carrizales, 55, who was driving the vehicle. was deported to Mexico in 2003 and 2014 and will likely be deported again.

She was charged with hindering the apprehension of a felon, a misdemeanor.

They were jailed after their arrests.