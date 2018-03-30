Woman drove drunk after threat to torch neighbor's home, police say

An Ohio woman has drawn attention for making a face in her mug shot after she was arrested for drunken driving -- and accused of threatening to burn down a neighbor's home.

Amber Legge, 32, of Piqua, allegedly made the threat in an argument over money, and was later arrested after police pulled her over while she was allegedly driving while drunk, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Legge can be seen in her mug shot -- taken by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office -- sticking her tongue out and grimacing.

According to a police report, the woman got into an argument with the resident of a home in Huber Heights, claiming she was owed money. During the confrontation Legge reportedly threatened to beat the victim and burn her house down before fleeing the scene.

Legge was arrested on suspicion of aggravated menacing and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the New York Post reported.