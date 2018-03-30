‘Violent deportee’ who escaped custody at JFK airport caught, authorities say

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, the man who escaped immigration custody earlier this week at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, has been apprehended in Chicago, authorities said.

The manhunt for Mbacke, the 31-year-old from Senegal who was described by authorities as a "violent deportee," ended Friday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a statement.

The escapee was at the airport for deportation Tuesday evening when he reportedly fled from law enforcement while going through security. Mbacke was expected to board a flight back to his home country.

"An ICE fugitive who escaped from custody Tuesday night during his removal to Senegal is in federal custody Friday after nearly three days on the run," ICE said in a statement. Mbacke "was taken into custody without incident at a coffee shop near the downtown Chicago Amtrak station with the assistance from federal partners."

ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Fugitive Operations team in Chicago made the arrest. ICE said that they, along with federal, state and local authorities, were working nonstop to locate and caputre Mbacke.

Mbacke reportedly managed to elude law enforcement at Gate B23 in Terminal 4 around 8:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Following his escape, Mbacke was captured on surveillance video leaving the airport around 9 p.m. in a taxi, ICE said.

"Mbacke entered the country lawfully in 2005 before violating the terms of his status," authorities said. "He was ordered deported in September 2015 by an immigration judge. Mbacke has previous criminal convictions for multiple weapons and firearms offenses."

