New Jersey man beaten to death in street by gang of teens, police say

A gang of teenagers beat a New Jersey man and left him to die on the street Wednesday, authorities said.

Sebastian Aguilar, 36, of Guttenberg, was found lying on a street in the town, NJ.com reported. He was transported to Palisades Medical Center and pronounced dead Thursday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Aguilar was mobbed by a group of about eight people while walking through Guttenberg, police said.

At least two suspects, a 14- and 15-year-old, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim, police said. Additional charges against the teens were expected to be filed.

It wasn’t the first time the accused teenagers allegedly attacked someone, a Guttenberg resident told NBC New York.

Police are investigating a motive and additional suspects in connection to the incident. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office has asked anyone with information on the attack to contact authorities.