Man who shot Good Samaritan in Texas gets life in prison

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of a Good Samaritan who tried to stop him from beating a woman in a crowded San Antonio parking lot in 2016.

Teles Mandan Juarez pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of 39-year-old Isidro Zarate. A judge sentenced Juarez Thursday.

Zarate tried to stop Juarez from beating his female companion whom he'd dragged by the hair through the Walmart parking lot.

Police say at least two dozen people witnessed the shooting the day after Thanksgiving.

The judge also sentenced Juarez to 20 years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of a woman who tried to call 911 during the incident. She survived.