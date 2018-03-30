Man dies from too much anti-diarrhea medication

A Pennsylvania man reportedly died after taking too much anti-diarrhea medication.

Medical examiners said this week that 29-year-old Arjun Patel’s death in November was caused by loperamide poisoning, news station KDKA reported.

Loperamide, also known as Imodium, is an over-the-counter medication used to reduce the frequency of diarrhea, according to the FDA.

Officials have not revealed how much was in the Fox Chapel resident’s system when he died.

Earlier this year, the FDA warned about the dangers of the drug and released guidelines to promote its safer use.

