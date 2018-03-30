Freak accident kills mom taking twin daughters to school

A Pennsylvania mother of twin 11-year-old girls died this week in what authorities said was a freak accident.

Amrita Dey was in a hurry to get her daughters to school when, investigators say, her foot slipped on a pedal as she was climbing out of her vehicle, Pittsburgh's WPXI-TV reported. The car was in reverse, causing Dey to get dragged under, the report said.

News of Dey's death shocked the community of South Fayette Township, about 16.5 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

"She has been a ray of sunshine and breath of fresh air. Always looking out for the children, treating them as if they're her own," South Fayette Intermediate School Principal Tom Kaminski told the station.

Dey, who was an aide at the school, was dubbed a super mom by the faculty. The school district brought in counselors to help students cope with the heartbreaking tragedy, the station reported.

As of Thursday, a GoFundMe page to help pay for Dey's funeral had surpassed its goal of $50,000.