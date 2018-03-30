Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida

Appeals court strips angler of $2.8M fishing contest prize

New York Post
With rod and reel, anglers aim for the big one. But this is a story of a big one that got away.

With rod and reel, anglers aim for the big one. But this is a story of a big one that got away.  (stefanamer)

It’s the $2.8 million that got away.

An appeals court has ruled that the winner of a 2016 Maryland billfish tournament is ineligible to collect his $2.8 million winnings after being accused of dropping his line early and then flunking a polygraph test, according to reports.

The U.S. Court of Special Appeals on Wednesday upheld an earlier ruling in favor of the White Marlin Open in its case against the angler, Phil Heasley, and his crewmates aboard the Kallianassa, reported Delmarva Now.

Heasley of Florida was on course to net the, ahem, whale of fishing purses after hauling in a 76.5-pound white marlin in the tourney’s 2016 installment, but failed the lie detector test required of all winners.

Click for more from the New York Post.

 